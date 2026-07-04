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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Face Yankees On July 4

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, July 4 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Clemens has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .244 BA, .306 OBP and .489 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 40 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Brendan Beck will start for the Yankees, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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