Kody Clemens And Twins Play Yankees On July 3

Clemens is hitting for a .241 BA, .303 OBP and .474 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 38 runs. In 292 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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