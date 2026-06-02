Kody Clemens And Twins Take On White Sox On June 2

Clemens is hitting for a .235 BA, .314 OBP and .434 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 21 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Davis Martin (8-1) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.