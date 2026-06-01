Kody Clemens And Twins Take On White Sox On June 1

Clemens is hitting for a .233 BA, .309 OBP and .436 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 20 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

David Sandlin (1-0) makes the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.