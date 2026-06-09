Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Tigers On June 9

Clemens is hitting for a .247 BA, .317 OBP and .468 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 26 runs. In 207 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Royals.

Troy Melton (2-0) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.74 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with nine strikeouts.

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