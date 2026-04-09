Kody Clemens And Twins Face Tigers On April 9

Clemens is hitting for a .143 BA, .250 OBP and .286 SLG with a 37.5% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .536 and he has scored two runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. Clemens has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-1) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start this season.

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