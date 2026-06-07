Kody Clemens And Twins Play Royals On June 7

Clemens is hitting for a .242 BA, .313 OBP and .467 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 24 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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