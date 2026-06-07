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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Play Royals On June 7

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, on Sunday, June 7 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Clemens has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .242 BA, .313 OBP and .467 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 24 runs. In 203 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron gets the start for the Royals, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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