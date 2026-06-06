Kody Clemens And Twins Face Royals On June 6

Clemens is hitting for a .242 BA, .315 OBP and .466 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 24 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Luinder Avila (1-2) makes the start for the Royals, his third of the season.

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