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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Play Royals On June 5

Kody Clemens and his Minnesota Twins will face the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, on Friday, June 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Clemens has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .236 BA, .311 OBP and .460 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 23 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 20 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (4-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.23 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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