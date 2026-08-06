Kody Clemens And Twins Play Royals On Aug. 6

Clemens is hitting for a .233 BA, .289 OBP and .469 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 53 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Clemens has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha makes the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 5-8 with a 3.51 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 138 1/3 innings pitched.

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