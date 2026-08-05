Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 5

Clemens is hitting for a .236 BA, .292 OBP and .474 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 53 runs. In 399 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Clemens has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his 21st of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.59 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.

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