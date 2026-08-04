Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 4

Clemens is hitting for a .238 BA, .295 OBP and .479 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 52 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Clemens has recorded seven steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

Randy Dobnak (1-0 with a 1.04 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.

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