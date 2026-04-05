Kody Clemens And Twins Face Rays On April 5

Clemens had a .213 BA, .281 OBP and .434 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .715 and he scored 46 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 52 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Nick Martinez (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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