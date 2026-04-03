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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Rays On April 3

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Clemens has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Clemens had a .213 BA, .281 OBP and .434 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .715 and he scored 46 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he hit 19 home runs and drove in 52 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Royals.

The Rays will look to Joe Boyle (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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