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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Face Rangers On June 18

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, June 18 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Clemens has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .251 BA, .318 OBP and .493 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 31 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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