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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Face Rangers On June 16

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, June 16 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Clemens has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .246 BA, .312 OBP and .474 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 29 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (2-5 with a 3.56 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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