Kody Clemens And Twins Face Rangers On June 15

Clemens is hitting for a .251 BA, .317 OBP and .483 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 29 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Cardinals.

MacKenzie Gore (4-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.18 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

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