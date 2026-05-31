Kody Clemens And Twins Face Pirates On May 31

Clemens is hitting for a .239 BA, .316 OBP and .447 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 20 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3 for 5 with a double, a triple and two RBIs) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.75 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

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