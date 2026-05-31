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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Face Pirates On May 31

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Clemens has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .239 BA, .316 OBP and .447 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 20 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3 for 5 with a double, a triple and two RBIs) against the Pirates.

Braxton Ashcraft (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 2.75 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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