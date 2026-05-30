Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Pirates On May 30

Clemens is hitting for a .227 BA, .308 OBP and .422 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 19 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Pirates.

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (5-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.64 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.