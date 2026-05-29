Kody Clemens And Twins Play Pirates On May 29

Clemens is hitting for a .227 BA, .310 OBP and .407 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 18 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 15 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Jared Jones starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.

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