Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Phillies On Aug. 16

Clemens is hitting for a .227 BA, .285 OBP and .455 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 55 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. Clemens has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter (2-8 with a 6.27 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.