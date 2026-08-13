Kody Clemens And Twins Face Phillies On Aug. 13

Clemens is hitting for a .230 BA, .288 OBP and .459 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 55 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. Clemens has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Aaron Nola (3-9) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 25th start of the season. He has a 5.47 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.