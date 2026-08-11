Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Orioles On Aug. 11

Clemens is hitting for a .231 BA, .287 OBP and .465 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 54 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 55 runs. Clemens has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.

Brandon Young gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.43 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

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