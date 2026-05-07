Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Nationals On May 7

Clemens is hitting for a .195 BA, .313 OBP and .354 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 11 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Clemens has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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