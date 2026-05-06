Kody Clemens And Twins Face Nationals On May 6

Clemens is hitting for a .200 BA, .319 OBP and .363 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 11 runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Clemens has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.23 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

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