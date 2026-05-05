Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Nationals On May 5

Clemens is hitting for a .205 BA, .303 OBP and .372 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored eight runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Clemens has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI against the Blue Jays.

The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (1-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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