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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Face Marlins On May 12

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Miami Marlins at Target Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Clemens has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .209 BA, .321 OBP and .374 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 13 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3 for 4 with two doubles) against the Guardians.

Eury Perez (2-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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