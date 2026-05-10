Kody Clemens And Twins Face Guardians On May 10

Clemens is hitting for a .184 BA, .304 OBP and .333 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored 11 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. Clemens has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (5-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.28 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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