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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Face Guardians On July 9

Kody Clemens and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Clemens has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .255 BA, .316 OBP and .507 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 44 runs. In 315 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (9-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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