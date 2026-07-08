Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Guardians On July 8

Clemens is hitting for a .248 BA, .308 OBP and .500 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 43 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.44 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.

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