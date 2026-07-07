Kody Clemens And Twins Play Guardians On July 7

Clemens is hitting for a .245 BA, .306 OBP and .493 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 42 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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