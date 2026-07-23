FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Face Guardians On July 23

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Thursday, July 23 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Clemens has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .240 BA, .297 OBP and .483 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 47 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News