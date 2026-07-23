Kody Clemens And Twins Face Guardians On July 23

Clemens is hitting for a .240 BA, .297 OBP and .483 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 47 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.

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