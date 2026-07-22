Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Guardians On July 22

Clemens is hitting for a .241 BA, .298 OBP and .484 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 47 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Slade Cecconi (4-6) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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