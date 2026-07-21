Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Guardians On July 21

Clemens is hitting for a .237 BA, .296 OBP and .484 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 47 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (8-5) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.73 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

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