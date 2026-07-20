Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Guardians On July 20

Clemens is hitting for a .241 BA, .300 OBP and .492 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 47 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 48 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Cubs.

Tanner Bibee (3-9 with a 3.90 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season.

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