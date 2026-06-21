Kody Clemens And Twins Play Diamondbacks On June 21

Clemens is hitting for a .248 BA, .311 OBP and .474 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 32 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 29 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks have not named a starter.

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