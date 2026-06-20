Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Diamondbacks On June 20

Clemens is hitting for a .249 BA, .313 OBP and .480 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 32 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.35 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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