Kody Clemens And Twins Play Diamondbacks On June 19

Clemens is hitting for a .250 BA, .315 OBP and .486 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 32 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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