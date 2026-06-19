Kody Clemens And Twins Play Diamondbacks On June 19
Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, June 19 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Clemens has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Clemens is hitting for a .250 BA, .315 OBP and .486 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 32 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 28 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.