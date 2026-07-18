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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Cubs On July 18

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, July 18 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Clemens has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .239 BA, .299 OBP and .475 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored 45 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Matthew Boyd (5-1) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 47 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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