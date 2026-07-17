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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Cubs On July 17

Kody Clemens and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Friday, July 17 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Clemens has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .243 BA, .303 OBP and .482 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 45 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Angels) he went 0 for 4.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.75 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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