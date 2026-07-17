Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Cubs On July 17

Clemens is hitting for a .243 BA, .303 OBP and .482 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 45 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last action (on July 12 against the Angels) he went 0 for 4.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.75 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

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