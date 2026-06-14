Kody Clemens And Twins Face Cardinals On June 14

Clemens is hitting for a .246 BA, .314 OBP and .483 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .797 and he has scored 29 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy (3-5) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.99 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

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