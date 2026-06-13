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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Cardinals On June 13

Kody Clemens and his Minnesota Twins will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Target Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Clemens has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .246 BA, .315 OBP and .487 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 29 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Matthew Liberatore (3-3) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.48 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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