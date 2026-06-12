Kody Clemens And Twins Face Cardinals On June 12

Clemens is hitting for a .245 BA, .312 OBP and .474 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 27 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 21 runs. Clemens has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Kyle Leahy (5-3 with a 4.42 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.

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