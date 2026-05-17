Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Brewers On May 17

Clemens is hitting for a .236 BA, .336 OBP and .425 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 14 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Brewers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.