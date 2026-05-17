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Kody Clemens
Minnesota Twins

Kody Clemens

Minnesota Twins • #2 2B

Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Brewers On May 17

Kody Clemens and the Minnesota Twins will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Clemens has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Clemens is hitting for a .236 BA, .336 OBP and .425 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 14 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Brewers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kody Clemens

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