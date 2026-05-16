Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Brewers On May 16

Clemens is hitting for a .225 BA, .331 OBP and .412 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 14 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

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