Kody Clemens And Twins Face Brewers On May 15

Clemens is hitting for a .222 BA, .325 OBP and .414 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 14 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. Clemens has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

The Brewers have yet to named a starter.

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