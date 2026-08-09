Kody Clemens And Twins Square Off Against Brewers On Aug. 9

Clemens is hitting for a .231 BA, .286 OBP and .459 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 53 runs. In 415 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Clemens has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski (11-5 with a 1.63 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season.

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