Kody Clemens And Twins Take On Brewers On Aug. 8

Clemens is hitting for a .233 BA, .289 OBP and .464 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 53 runs. In 411 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Clemens has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser (3-4 with a 4.48 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season.

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