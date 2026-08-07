Kody Clemens And Twins Play Brewers On Aug. 7

Clemens is hitting for a .234 BA, .290 OBP and .468 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 53 runs. In 406 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Clemens has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

Shane Drohan (6-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 13th of the season.

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