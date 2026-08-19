Kody Clemens And Twins Play Braves On Aug. 19

Clemens is hitting for a .233 BA, .291 OBP and .462 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 57 runs. In 445 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 58 runs. Clemens has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) pitches for the Braves to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.